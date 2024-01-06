Turkish aircraft hit PKK in northern Iraq

2024-01-06 21:30:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Turkish warplanes struck the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah governorates, northern Iraq.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that the strikes focused on PKK strongholds in the Qandil mountains near the Iran-Iraq border.

The extent of the losses resulting from the bombing remains unknown.

In a related context, a security source affirmed that three villages in the Mawat District of the Sulaymaniyah Governorate were also bombarded, which damaged the residents' property, without any reported casualties.

The region in northern Iraq has been a focal point of clashes between the Turkish army stationed at bases and PKK fighters for years.