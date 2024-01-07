2024-01-07 05:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Following the US air strike that targeted a security site of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in eastern Baghdad on Thursday, killing commanders in the Al-Nujaba movement, the US Central Command announced on Friday that the Iraqi police in Babylon discovered on January 3 a land-attack cruise missile of Iranian design that […]

The post Iraqi police discover Iranian cruise missile failed to launch appeared first on Iraqi News.