Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi police discover Iranian cruise missile failed to launch

Iraqi police discover Iranian cruise missile failed to launch

Iraqi police discover Iranian cruise missile failed to launch
Iraqi police discover Iranian cruise missile failed to launch
2024-01-07 05:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Following the US air strike that targeted a security site of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in eastern Baghdad on Thursday, killing commanders in the Al-Nujaba movement, the US Central Command announced on Friday that the Iraqi police in Babylon discovered on January 3 a land-attack cruise missile of Iranian design that […]

The post Iraqi police discover Iranian cruise missile failed to launch appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links