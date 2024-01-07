IranBacked Company to grow Palms on Saudi Border

2024-01-07 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Dana Taib Menmy for The New Arab. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq grants investment rights to PMF-linked company for one million palm trees in Samawah Desert Iraqi and US scholars have raised questions about the project's feasibility, accusing the […]

