2024-01-07 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United Nations (UN) Secretariat has awarded Al Sudoof for general Trading, designs, engineering consultation and digital mapping Ltd. a contract for "Conducting Topographic Survey for Selected Desert Area in Samawa, Al-Muthanna Governorate." The contract value is $47,742. (Source: UNGM)

