2024-01-07

By John Lee. The commander of Nineveh Operations Command for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has reportedly told Shafaq News Agency that over 35 percent of the concrete security barrier project along the Iraqi-Syrian border has been completed. More here. (Source: Shafaq)

