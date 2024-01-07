Iraq's top court dismisses a lawsuit against al-Sudani over oil discounts to Jordan

2024-01-07 09:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Federal Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to halt subsidized crude oil exports to Jordan, released official documents showed on Sunday.

An official document released by the Iraqi judiciary said that the court lacks jurisdiction over such lawsuits for its powers are "exclusively determined by Articles 52 and 93 of the 2005 Constitution of Iraq and Article 4 of the Supreme Federal Court's law no. 30 of 2005, which was amended by law no. 25 of 2021..."

Iraq transports about 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in tanker trucks to Jordan under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2021.

Jordan, per the deal, pays Iraq a discounted price; $16 bellow the monthly average price of Brent to cover the difference in quality and transportation costs.