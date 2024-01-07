Iraqi airstrikes kill six ISIS militants, including a leader, in Diyala

2024-01-07 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi airstrikes killed six ISIS militants, including a leader, in Diyala province on Sunday, according to a security source.

The airstrikes targeted hideouts of the terrorist group in the villages of Sheikhi, Makhissa, and Kabe, which are located in the Abi Saida subdistrict, about 30 kilometers northeast of Baquba.

The source said that the strikes killed six ISIS militants, including a man named Majid Mawyouf Salman al-Dulaimi, who is believed to be the head of the group in the Khuwd area.

The source also said that a joint force of police and army troops launched a major security operation to pursue ISIS hideouts, with air support from the Iraqi Air Force and explosive ordnance disposal teams.

The Security Media Cell confirmed the airstrikes in a statement on Sunday, saying that F-16 fighter jets struck a key hideout in the Kabe village of the al-Waq district in Diyala province.

The statement said that a security force later searched the targeted site and found four bodies of ISIS militants, as well as destroyed weapons and equipment.

According to initial information, one of the casualties was Majid Mawyouf, the commander of the al-Waq district, according to the statement.