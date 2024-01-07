"Iraqi Resistance" target Israeli, American bases in Syria
2024-01-07 13:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Sunday the targeting of two bases, one Israeli and one American, in the Golan Heights and Al-Hasakah in Syria.
According to a statement, the resistance stated, "We targeted with a drone the Qasrak base for American forces in Al-Hasakah, northeastern Syria."
Furthermore, they added, "We targeted a base belonging to the Zionist enemy in the occupied Golan Heights using a drone."