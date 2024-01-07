"Iraqi Resistance" target Israeli, American bases in Syria

2024-01-07 13:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Sunday the targeting of two bases, one Israeli and one American, in the Golan Heights and Al-Hasakah in Syria.

According to a statement, the resistance stated, "We targeted with a drone the Qasrak base for American forces in Al-Hasakah, northeastern Syria."