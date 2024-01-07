Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › "Iraqi Resistance" target Israeli, American bases in Syria

"Iraqi Resistance" target Israeli, American bases in Syria

Iraqi Resistance target Israeli American bases in Syria
"Iraqi Resistance" target Israeli, American bases in Syria
2024-01-07 13:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Sunday the targeting of two bases, one Israeli and one American, in the Golan Heights and Al-Hasakah in Syria.

According to a statement, the resistance stated, "We targeted with a drone the Qasrak base for American forces in Al-Hasakah, northeastern Syria."

Furthermore, they added, "We targeted a base belonging to the Zionist enemy in the occupied Golan Heights using a drone."

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links