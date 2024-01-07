Al-Ghanimi: International coalition seeded corruption in Iraqi military

2024-01-07 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Former Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Othman Al-Ghanimi, accused the International Coalition led by the United States of "sowing corruption" within the Iraqi military establishment on Sunday.

Responding to a question on a television program about the source responsible for introducing corruption into the Iraqi army, Al-Ghanimi stated that it was "the international coalition", noting, "previously, the army did not engage with contractors and companies for provisions and food, as it used to cook through its own storehouses, dry and wet rations."

He continued, "the occupation forces brought in contractors and made agreements with them, and various Eastern and Western-named coalition forces were responsible for fostering corruption through contracts and deals."

Othman Al-Ghanimi held the position of Iraqi Minister of Interior between 2020 and 2022. Before becoming the Minister of Interior, he served as the commander of the Eighth Division in the Iraqi army, then was appointed as the commander of the Middle Euphrates Operations. In 2014, he was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army and shortly afterward as the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army.