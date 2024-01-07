Rashid calls for implementing Article 140 committee decisions

2024-01-07 14:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid urged the continuation of the decisions made by the Article 140 Committee to restore rights to their owners and tackle demographic changes.

This call was made during his reception at the Baghdad Palace for the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Environment, and in the presence of the member of the High Committee for the Implementation of Article 140, Aba Bakr Sadiq, along with several officials.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the security and political situations in the country, particularly in Kirkuk and the disputed regions, as well as the relationship between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region. Rashid emphasized the importance of preserving achievements in solidifying security, stability, improving the citizens' living standards, enhancing national unity, and achieving social justice.

The Iraqi President reviewed the work of the high committee for Article 140 of the Constitution, stressing the necessity of following up on activating the committee's decisions through joint efforts with governmental institutions, ensuring the preservation of citizens' rights and components in Kirkuk.

He emphasized the importance of finding solutions to the ongoing issues in Kirkuk and the disputed areas by implementing the law, dialogue, and mutual understanding based on political agreements among the political factions.

Moreover, the results of the provincial councils' elections were discussed, especially the significant participation achieved in Kirkuk. The President underscored the urgency of expediting the formation of the local administration in Kirkuk to fulfill its responsibilities and resolve the issues in the province and the disputed areas, ensuring the restoration of rights and justice for the affected, addressing the consequences resulting from the arbitrary decisions made by the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council aimed at demographic changes.

The Ministers of Justice and Environment expressed their appreciation for President Rashid's proposals to implement the constitutional Article 140 Committee's decisions, aiming to resolve all pending issues lawfully and through political consensus among the political blocs.

Aba Bakr Sadiq, a member of the High Committee for the Implementation of Article 140, presented a review of the committee's work, accomplishments, the obstacles hindering its completion, and several proposals to support its work and fulfill its duties.