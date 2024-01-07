Armed faction leaders in Iraq implement precautionary measures post recent US airstrike

2024-01-07 15:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / An informed source disclosed on Sunday precautionary measures adopted by leaders of armed factions in Iraq following the recent American airstrike targeting a key figure in Al-Nujaba faction, "Abu Taqwa," in the capital, Baghdad.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that armed faction leaders have taken precautionary steps by periodically changing their residences to preempt any potential targeting.

"Most of the headquarters and military sites of the factions have reportedly become almost deserted, except for a few guard personnel," the source indicated, clarifying that this measure even extended to non-participating factions in the recent targeted attacks.

Last Thursday, a US drone conducted an attack targeting the head of special operations in Al-Nujaba faction in Baghdad, whom Washington accuses of orchestrating attacks against military bases in Iraq and Syria.

Furthermore, the United States claimed responsibility for the attack, acknowledged by President Biden as "self-defense."

The Iraqi government, alongside political, and military circles, condemned the airstrike, labeling it a violation of the country's sovereignty.

It is noteworthy that Iraqi armed factions conduct strikes targeting American bases in Iraq and Syria in response to the ongoing conflict between the Israeli army and the Gaza Strip, compounded by American support to Israel.