Dollar remains stable in Baghdad, rises in Erbil

2024-01-07 17:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in the capital, Baghdad, on Sunday evening, but increased in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, by the time the stock exchange closed.

The dollar's rates stabilized with the closure of the two main stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, in Baghdad, settling at 152,850 dinars per 100 dollars. This rate remained consistent with the recorded prices earlier in the day, according to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent.

He pointed out that the selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad remained steady, with the selling price reaching 153,750 dinars for 100 dollars, while the buying price was at 151,750 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar witnessed an increase, reaching a selling price of 152,750 dinars for 100 dollars, and a buying price of 152,650 dinars for 100 dollars.