Oil Ministry to utilize flared gas in Nahr bin Omar oil field

2024-01-07 18:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said on Sunday that the South Gas Company and the Halfaya Gas Company (HGC) signed an agreement to utilize and process flared gas in the Nahr Bin Omar field in Basra governorate. The project is expected to produce 150 million cubic feet per day, with the possibility […]

