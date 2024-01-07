Talabani: KRG delegation’s negotiations in Baghdad to resolve salary issue are progressing well

2024-01-07 18:45:11 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Qubad Talabani, affirmed on Sunday that the negotiations between the Regional delegation and the federal government to resolve the issue of employees' salaries are positive and progressing well.

During a press conference held on the sidelines of the launch of the "Smart Suli" initiative in al-Sulaymaniyah, Talabani stated, "The Smart Suli project is highly significant, having commenced in al-Sulaymaniyah, and thus should be utilized in other cities."

Moreover, Talabani stressed the necessity of "finding a fundamental solution to the salary problem in 2024, so that there will not be an issue called the salary crisis after the budget law amendment is passed, and everyone must adhere to the amendment."

He added, "KRG’s delegation is currently in Baghdad, and we are optimistic, hoping that the issues will be resolved. According to what I have heard, their meetings are progressing well so far."

Regarding the salaries of October, November, and December of the past year, Talabani clarified, "No salary should be wasted, and we will exert all efforts towards this end, as it is one of the employees' rights."

He emphasized, "We are in contact with the teachers, and we understand their protests. It is their right to demand their rights, which the government decided on today, hoping that it will be implemented and schools will reopen."

He pointed out that "KRG’s delegation in Baghdad continues its negotiations to amend the budget law to definitively solve the salary issue during 2024."