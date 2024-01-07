Turkish military base taregeted in Dohuk

2024-01-07 20:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Eyewitnesses in Dohuk reported on Sunday that a Turkish military base had been subjected to shelling, resulting in escalating columns of smoke emanating from the site.

Witnesses informed Shafaq News Agency that "smoke rose at a Turkish military base in Mount Mam Rasha in the Mateen mountain range overlooking the Sheladzi district north of Dohuk. Additionally, they heard two explosions before the smoke rose at the military site."

According to witnesses, the nature of the explosion sounds, whether artillery shelling or targeting by drones, remains unclear.

It's worth noting that the Turkish army has established several military bases at strategic points in the Mateen mountain range, citing the expulsion of Kurdistan Workers' Party militants as justification.

The region intermittently witnesses clashes and battles as conflicting parties vie for control over strategic points in this area.