Iraqi air strike kills 4 ISIS terrorists in Diyala

2024-01-07 20:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) announced on Sunday that four ISIS terrorists, including a leader, have been killed in an air strike in Diyala governorate. The ISMC added that a leader in the terrorist group, called Majeed Mayouf, was among the four terrorists who were killed. Security media said that the […]

