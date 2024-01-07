Iraqi Shiite factions attack Haifa with a strategic missile

2024-01-07 21:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi Shiite paramilitary group on Sunday claimed responsibility for a strategic missile attack that struck a "vital target" in Haifa.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of mainly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary groups, claimed in an online statement that its fighters launched a Cruise missile on a "vital target" in the coastal city of Haifa.

The statement said that the attack a few days ago without providing additional information on the nature of the target or the timing of the attack.

Iranian-backed groups have claimed responsibility for nearly 100 attacks against U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, this is the first time they hit targets inside the Israeli-controlled territories.