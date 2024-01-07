2024-01-07 22:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Sources from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iraqi security said on Sunday that two PMF fighters have been killed in an attack claimed by ISIS terrorists. The two fighters died of their wounds while they were engaged in a battle against ISIS terrorists in Salah Al-Din governorate, according to a statement […]

The post Two PMF fighters killed in an attack carried out by ISIS appeared first on Iraqi News.