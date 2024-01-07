Parliament Speaker calls on China to take part in Iraqi economy

2024-01-07 23:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, called on Chinese companies to participate in the Iraqi economy. Al-Mandalawi’s remarks took place during his meeting on Sunday with the Chinese Ambassador to Iraq, Cui Wei, and other Chinese officials, where they discussed strategies to strengthen bilateral relations between Baghdad and […]

