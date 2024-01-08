2024-01-08 05:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced on Sunday that electricity supply rose to 20 hours per day in 2023, using gas supplies from Iraqi fields to generate energy. The spokesperson of the Electricity Ministry, Ahmed Musa, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that energy supply hours rose to 20 compared to 13 […]

The post Electricity supply rises to 20 hours per day in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.