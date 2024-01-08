Baghdad to Build Six New Bridges

2024-01-08 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Baghdad Municipality has announced the building of six significant bridges in the capital, after completing the first phase of decongestion projects. Director-General of the Projects Department at the Baghdad Municipality, Qadhan Al-Waeli, told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The Projects Department contributes on multiple fronts to alleviate congestion, opening new roads, […]

