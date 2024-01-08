Iraq Issues $1.5bn Reconstruction Bonds

2024-01-08 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Finance announced on Friday the issuance of the third tranche of reconstruction bonds, named "Sukuk Al-Imar," totaling 2 trillion dinars [$1.5 billion]. This issuance is in accordance with Budget Law No. 13 for the fiscal years 2023-2024-2025, covering the period from December 31, 2023, to January 30, 2024. The […]

