NIC discusses Proposed Revisions to Iraq's Investment Law

2024-01-08 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Dr. Haider Muhammad Makkiya, has chaired a meeting to discuss the proposed amendments to the Investment Law No. (13) of 2006, with the aim of strengthening the economic sector in Iraq. In the presence of the general directors and advisors, he discussed set of […]

