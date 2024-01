2024-01-08 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Ummet Al Salam Co. Ltd. For General Trading & Contracting has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the "Construction Contract for Small Works - Rehabilitation of one road in Ana district, Anbar." The contract is valued at $942,820. (Source: UNGM)

