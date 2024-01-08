Iraq's population reached 43.324 million by end of 2023, MoP says

2024-01-08 11:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Planning declared on Monday that the country's population by the end of the previous year, 2023, was estimated at 43,324,000 individuals.

Abd al-Zahra al-Hindawi, the ministry's official spokesperson, stated in a press release,"The estimated population of Iraq by the end of the year 2023 was 43,324,000 individuals." He elaborated that "the percentage of urban population reached 69.9%, while the rural population was 30.1%."

Furthermore, he explained that "the percentage of the population under the age of 15 years constituted 41% of the total population," adding that "the percentage of the population in the age group 15-64 years reached 57%."

He continued, noting that the population aged 65 years and above constituted 3%, specifying that the economic activity rate of the population aged 15 years and above reached 40%.

Al-Hindawi also pointed out that the economically active male population reached 87%, highlighting that the economically active female population reached 13%.

Additionally, Al-Hindawi clarified that the inflation rate decreased to 4.4% in 2023, compared to 6.1% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022.