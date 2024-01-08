Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › Iraq's population reached 43.324 million by end of 2023, MoP says

Iraq's population reached 43.324 million by end of 2023, MoP says

Iraqs population reached million by end of MoP says
Iraq's population reached 43.324 million by end of 2023, MoP says
2024-01-08 11:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Planning declared on Monday that the country's population by the end of the previous year, 2023, was estimated at 43,324,000 individuals.

Abd al-Zahra al-Hindawi, the ministry's official spokesperson, stated in a press release,"The estimated population of Iraq by the end of the year 2023 was 43,324,000 individuals." He elaborated that "the percentage of urban population reached 69.9%, while the rural population was 30.1%."

Furthermore, he explained that "the percentage of the population under the age of 15 years constituted 41% of the total population," adding that "the percentage of the population in the age group 15-64 years reached 57%."

He continued, noting that the population aged 65 years and above constituted 3%, specifying that the economic activity rate of the population aged 15 years and above reached 40%.

Al-Hindawi also pointed out that the economically active male population reached 87%, highlighting that the economically active female population reached 13%.

Additionally, Al-Hindawi clarified that the inflation rate decreased to 4.4% in 2023, compared to 6.1% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022.

It's worth noting that the Ministry of Planning announced yesterday that it had discussed with a specialized international company the mechanisms for electronically conducting the general population census scheduled to be carried out before the end of the current year 2024.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links