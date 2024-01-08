Iraq's population reached 43.324 million by end of 2023, MoP says
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Planning declared on Monday that the country's population by the end of the previous year, 2023, was estimated at 43,324,000 individuals.
Abd al-Zahra al-Hindawi, the ministry's official spokesperson, stated in a press release,"The estimated population of Iraq by the end of the year 2023 was 43,324,000 individuals." He elaborated that "the percentage of urban population reached 69.9%, while the rural population was 30.1%."
Furthermore, he explained that "the percentage of the population under the age of 15 years constituted 41% of the total population," adding that "the percentage of the population in the age group 15-64 years reached 57%."
He continued, noting that the population aged 65 years and above constituted 3%, specifying that the economic activity rate of the population aged 15 years and above reached 40%.
Al-Hindawi also pointed out that the economically active male population reached 87%, highlighting that the economically active female population reached 13%.
Additionally, Al-Hindawi clarified that the inflation rate decreased to 4.4% in 2023, compared to 6.1% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022.
It's worth noting that the Ministry of Planning announced yesterday that it had discussed with a specialized international company the mechanisms for electronically conducting the general population census scheduled to be carried out before the end of the current year 2024.