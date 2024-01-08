Teachers resume protests in al-Sulaymaniyah and other areas in KRI

2024-01-08 11:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Protesting teachers in al-Sulaymaniyah, Garmyan, Raperin, and various other regions renewed their demonstrations due to the non-implementation of their demands.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported the teachers marched towards the Education Directorates in their cities, emphasizing the continuation of their strike until their demands are met by the Ministry of Education.

These protests come after the Minister of Education in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Alan Hama Saeed, promised to resume promotions and contracts for teachers. However, the minister linked their implementation to the amendment of the Iraqi budget law and the disbursement of financial dues to Baghdad, with no clear indication of when this will be fulfilled.