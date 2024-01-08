Iraqi Parliament convenes tomorrow to elect new Speaker
Shafaq Newsw / A reliable source revealed on Monday the convening of a meeting scheduled for tomorrow related to the election of a new speaker of the parliament to replace Mohammed al-Halbousi.
The source clarified to Shafaq News Agency that the heads of parliamentary blocs will hold a meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, at the parliament building in the presence of the presidency of the Council of Representatives in order to agree on setting a date for the session to elect the new parliament speaker.
The Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, announced on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the termination of the membership of the Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi, based on a lawsuit filed against him by MP Laith al-Dulaimi. Al-Dulaimi accused him of forging his (Al-Dulaimi's) resignation from the parliament membership, leading the Federal Court to rule for the termination of their memberships.