Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, described the Palestinian journalist Wael al-Dahdouh as a "living embodiment" of what is happening in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army.

Rashid expressed his views via a tweet on the X platform (previously known as Twitter), and emphasized that what the courageous Palestinian journalist Wael al-Dahdouh and his family faced, in terms of targeting and killing, vividly symbolized the plight of an oppressed people enduring severe persecution and violations merely for seeking their legitimate rights.

Rashid extended condolences to al-Dahdouh for the loss of his son and other family members, and condemned the deliberate targeting of journalists and media personnel, a blatant violation of international laws and conventions. He also offered condolences to the families of the martyrs and the entire Palestinian people.

Furthermore, Rashid reiterated Iraq's call upon the international community to assume its legal, ethical, and humanitarian responsibilities toward the ongoing suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. He demanded immediate action to halt the aggression.

Yesterday, Sunday, Qatar's Al Jazeera channel announced the tragic loss of the son of its correspondent, Wael al-Dahdouh, in an Israeli airstrike targeting journalists in Gaza, which has been reeling under the war's onslaught for the past three months.

The channel reported in a breaking news update that "journalist Hamza, the son of colleague Wael al-Dahdouh, was killed in an Israeli strike targeting journalists in the western Khan Younis area, south of Gaza."