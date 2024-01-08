Barzani visits Iranian consulate to offer condolences for Kerman explosions

2024-01-08 14:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani visited the Iranian consulate in Erbil on Monday to express condolences for the Kerman explosions, emphasizing that the region poses no threat to neighboring countries, especially Iran.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, Nechirvan Barzani stated, "We came to the Iranian consulate in Erbil to offer condolences to the Iranian people in general and specifically to the city of Kerman for this explosion”, noting,"the terrorist group ISIS is present in our region, and we have affirmed our cooperation and joint work with Iran."

He added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is an important neighbor for us, and we always aim for good relations. I believe we have good relations at the moment with Iran, and we hope they become even better because we are neighbors."

Barzani pointed out that "Iran has assisted us in areas where we needed help."