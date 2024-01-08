Iraqi court rules to change results in Diyala's provincial election
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Electoral Court has ruled to change two seats in the Diyala Provincial Council following a challenge filed by a candidate over the distribution of quotas.
According to a copy of the ruling obtained by the Shafaq News Agency, the court ruled to award the fourth quota seat for al-Asas Alliance, led by acting Parliament Speaker Muhsin al-Mandlawi, to the winner, Daria Fakhr al-Din Rashid, instead of the winning candidate on the list, Sabah al-Tamimi.
The court also ruled to cancel the quota seat in the Istiqbal Diyala list, which was awarded to the winner, Maisa al-Daoudi, and to promote the winning candidate, Salem Abbas Abdullah, in her place.
The court ordered the Independent High Electoral Commission to implement the ruling.
The ruling comes after a challenge filed by the candidate, Salem Abbas Abdullah, over the distribution of quotas, which he alleged violated the legal mechanisms and counted women's quotas between lists.
The results of the Diyala provincial council elections on December 18, 2023, showed that the Diyalna National Alliance, led by the current governor Muthana al-Tamimi, won four seats, three seats for the Taqaddum Alliance, three more for the Sovereignty Alliance, two seats for the Istiqbal Diyala list, while each of al-Azm, al-Asas Alliance, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan lists won one seat.