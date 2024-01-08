US dollar surge against the dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2024-01-08 17:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar prices climbed against the Iraqi dinars in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the dollar prices rose to 153,550 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

In the exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 154,500 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price recorded 152,500 dinars.