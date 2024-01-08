Kurdistan's President discusses bilateral relations with the Austrian Ambassador
Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Austria's new Ambassador to Iraq, Andrea Nasi.
According to Barzani's office, the Kurdish President met with Nasi and discussed several issues of common interests, including the situation in Iraq, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the internal dynamics of the Kurdistan Region, the latest developments in the broader region, and the potential opening of an Austrian representative office in the Kurdistan Region.
Barzani expressed his full support for Ambassador Nasi's continued role and welcomed Vienna's elevation of representation level in Iraq to embassy status.
Both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening relations of Austria with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and boosting the collaborative efforts in the political, economic, and cultural domains.