2024-01-08 18:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, announced on Monday three strategic projects in Dhi Qar governorate. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) mentioned in a statement that Al-Sudani announced from Dhi Qar a new residential city project on a land area of eight square kilometers that will provide 30,000 housing units, the […]

The post Iraq to build 30,000-unit residential city project in Dhi Qar appeared first on Iraqi News.