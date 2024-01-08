Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM emphasizes security and stability in Dhi Qar governorate

2024-01-08 19:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani met with security and military leaders in Dhi Qar Governorate.

According to Al-Sudani’s media office, the prime minister highlighted the importance of “preserving the security and stability in Dhi Qar,” considering it a “fundamental pillar for development economic progress.”

The Prime Minister called upon the security services to fulfill their duties to “protect the investment projects in the governorate and their workers.”

