10 million liters of fuel from Baghdad Ship for Gaza to support Palestinians

2024-01-08 20:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Baghdad ship reached Palestinian territories in Gaza on Monday, loading 10 million liters of fuel through a meeting point at the Suez Canal-Egypt.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, affirms that Iraq gave over this fuel shipment to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

Gen. Rasoul said, “The Iraqi government is committed to helping and supporting the besieged Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

Since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza last October, Iraq has supported the Palestinian cause and Resistance in the Strip as it condemned all Israeli aggression that has killed more than 23000 Palestinians so far.

Notably, Iraq does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and has denied its recognition of existence; furthermore, in 2022, the country adopted a law penalizing any actions related to contact with Israel.