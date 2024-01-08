Kurdish leader Barzani meets with new Austrian ambassador

2024-01-08 20:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with the new Austrian ambassador to Iraq, Andrea Nassi, on Monday for talks on the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting took place at Barzani's residence near the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, on Monday.

Nassi and Barzani discussed the historical relations between the Kurdish and Austrian people and their development on the diplomatic, cultural, and economic levels.

"Barzani congratulated Nassi on taking up his new post and wished him success in his mission," the statement said. "The meeting touched on the recent events in Iraq and the tensions in the Middle East."