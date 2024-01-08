Iraq News Now

Iraqi Kurdistan on the verge of economic collapse

2024-01-08 20:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Due to the financial situation in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which has been made worse by the government’s months-long inability to pay civil servants, many businesses have closed throughout Erbil. Iraqi Kurdistan is facing a financial crisis due to the suspension of oil exports to international markets after Iraq won an […]

