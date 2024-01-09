2024-01-09 01:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Although Baghdad said last week that it would end the mission of the US-led military coalition in Iraq, the Pentagon said on Monday that it was not presently intending to withdraw its 2,500 personnel from the country. “Right now, I’m not aware of any plans. We continue to remain very focused on […]

The post Pentagon says US troops withdrawal from Iraq not planned appeared first on Iraqi News.