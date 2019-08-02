US officials say ISIS still poses global threat

2019/08/02 | 02:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ISIS
remains a global threat despite losing the once vast territory it held in Syria
and Iraq, US officials said Thursday in warning about persistent violence from
underground cells and an expansion of militants into new areas.Ambassador
James Jeffrey, the State Department envoy to the international coalition
fighting ISIS, told reporters that thousands of the extremist organization’s
fighters are scattered around Syria and Iraq, where officials see a
“persistent, resilient, rural terrorist level of violence” in that country.The
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) ousted ISIS militants from the last
piece of their self-declared caliphate earlier this year. But “the ISIS brand
lives on around the world,” State Department counterterrorism coordinator
Nathan Sales said as he joined Jeffrey to provide an update on the fight
against the organization.“ISIS
branches and networks now span the African continent from east to west and
north to south,” Sales said. “They’ve increased the lethality of their attacks,
they’ve expanded into new areas, and they’ve repeatedly targeted US interests.”Sales
also said the US is urging countries to take back and prosecute foreign
fighters who flocked by the thousands to Iraq and Syria to join ISIS.“Across
the coalition, we need to prosecute ISIS leaders, fighters, financiers and
facilitators for the crimes they’ve committed,” Sales said. “That includes
building the law enforcement capacity of partner states that have the will to
act but might lack the resources or expertise to do so. It also means
repatriating and prosecuting foreign terrorist fighters.”President
Donald Trump echoed that message outside the White House Thursday, saying, “We
have 2,500 ISIS fighters that we want Europe to take... We have thousands of
ISIS fighters that we want Europe to take and let’s see if they take them. And
if they don’t take them, we’ll probably have to release them to Europe.”The
US government has returned two US citizens in recent weeks to face prosecution.
The most recent case, announced Thursday in Dallas, involves a 23-year-old man
who traveled to Syria to join ISIS and was later detained by the SDF.
