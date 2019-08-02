Home › Baghdad Post › US officials say ISIS still poses global threat

US officials say ISIS still poses global threat

2019/08/02 | 02:55



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ISISremains a global threat despite losing the once vast territory it held in Syriaand Iraq, US officials said Thursday in warning about persistent violence fromunderground cells and an expansion of militants into new areas.AmbassadorJames Jeffrey, the State Department envoy to the international coalitionfighting ISIS, told reporters that thousands of the extremist organization’sfighters are scattered around Syria and Iraq, where officials see a“persistent, resilient, rural terrorist level of violence” in that country.TheUS-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) ousted ISIS militants from the lastpiece of their self-declared caliphate earlier this year. But “the ISIS brandlives on around the world,” State Department counterterrorism coordinatorNathan Sales said as he joined Jeffrey to provide an update on the fightagainst the organization.“ISISbranches and networks now span the African continent from east to west andnorth to south,” Sales said. “They’ve increased the lethality of their attacks,they’ve expanded into new areas, and they’ve repeatedly targeted US interests.”Salesalso said the US is urging countries to take back and prosecute foreignfighters who flocked by the thousands to Iraq and Syria to join ISIS.“Acrossthe coalition, we need to prosecute ISIS leaders, fighters, financiers andfacilitators for the crimes they’ve committed,” Sales said. “That includesbuilding the law enforcement capacity of partner states that have the will toact but might lack the resources or expertise to do so. It also meansrepatriating and prosecuting foreign terrorist fighters.”PresidentDonald Trump echoed that message outside the White House Thursday, saying, “Wehave 2,500 ISIS fighters that we want Europe to take... We have thousands ofISIS fighters that we want Europe to take and let’s see if they take them. Andif they don’t take them, we’ll probably have to release them to Europe.”TheUS government has returned two US citizens in recent weeks to face prosecution.The most recent case, announced Thursday in Dallas, involves a 23-year-old manwho traveled to Syria to join ISIS and was later detained by the SDF.