US officials say ISIS still poses global threat

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ISIS

remains a global threat despite losing the once vast territory it held in Syria

and Iraq, US officials said Thursday in warning about persistent violence from

underground cells and an expansion of militants into new areas.Ambassador

James Jeffrey, the State Department envoy to the international coalition

fighting ISIS, told reporters that thousands of the extremist organization’s

fighters are scattered around Syria and Iraq, where officials see a

“persistent, resilient, rural terrorist level of violence” in that country.The

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) ousted ISIS militants from the last

piece of their self-declared caliphate earlier this year. But “the ISIS brand

lives on around the world,” State Department counterterrorism coordinator

Nathan Sales said as he joined Jeffrey to provide an update on the fight

against the organization.“ISIS

branches and networks now span the African continent from east to west and

north to south,” Sales said. “They’ve increased the lethality of their attacks,

they’ve expanded into new areas, and they’ve repeatedly targeted US interests.”Sales

also said the US is urging countries to take back and prosecute foreign

fighters who flocked by the thousands to Iraq and Syria to join ISIS.“Across

the coalition, we need to prosecute ISIS leaders, fighters, financiers and

facilitators for the crimes they’ve committed,” Sales said. “That includes

building the law enforcement capacity of partner states that have the will to

act but might lack the resources or expertise to do so. It also means

repatriating and prosecuting foreign terrorist fighters.”President

Donald Trump echoed that message outside the White House Thursday, saying, “We

have 2,500 ISIS fighters that we want Europe to take... We have thousands of

ISIS fighters that we want Europe to take and let’s see if they take them. And

if they don’t take them, we’ll probably have to release them to Europe.”The

US government has returned two US citizens in recent weeks to face prosecution.

The most recent case, announced Thursday in Dallas, involves a 23-year-old man

who traveled to Syria to join ISIS and was later detained by the SDF.



