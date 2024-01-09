2024-01-09 01:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The e-commerce and finance solutions provider Pure Platform has signed an operating licensing agreement with the Iraqi government. An important milestone in Pure Platform’s growth plan has been reached with the seven-figure purchase of the renewable license by the International Smart Card Group (ISC), the company that owns Qi Card, Wamda reported. […]

The post E-commerce firm Pure Platform acquires license to operate in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.