4 children died in hospital fire in southern Iraq

2024-01-09 04:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Health, Saleh Al-Hasnawi, announced on Monday evening the formation of committees to investigate the causes of the fire at the maternity hospital in Diwaniyah governorate, where four children died. “Based on the Prime Minister’s directives, we went to the hospital in Diwaniyah, where a fire broke out, and […]

