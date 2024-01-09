2024-01-09 06:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Asia Frontier Capital: Asia Frontier Capital Limited Announces that its AFC Iraq Fund is the Best-Performing Long-only Unleveraged Actively Managed Generalist Equity Fund in the World in 2023 Asia Frontier Capital Limited is pleased to announce that its AFC Iraq Fund - according to our research - is the best-performing, long-only, unleveraged, actively managed, generalist […]

The post Iraqi Investment Fund is Top Performer first appeared on Iraq Business News.