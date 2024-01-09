Iraqi Speaker courts Chinese Investment

2024-01-09 06:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Iraq, Tsui Wei, and the economic trade advisor Shu Chun, Iraq's Acting Parliament Speaker, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors. Al-Mandalawi expressed full parliamentary support for facilitating the operations of reputable Chinese companies within Iraq. He called […]

