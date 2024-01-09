Contracts Signed to Develop Iraq's Nahr Bin Umar Field

2024-01-09 06:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The South Gas Company (SGC) and Halfaya Gas Company (HGC) have signed a contract for the development and processing of gas from the Nahr Bin Umar field, with a capacity of 150 million standard cubic feet per day. Deputy Prime Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani emphasized the project's contribution to the national economy […]

