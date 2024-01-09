Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iran backs Iraq’s plan to end US coalition after strike killed an officer in Baghdad

Iran backs Iraq’s plan to end US coalition after strike killed an officer in Baghdad

Iran backs Iraqs plan to endUScoalition after strike killed anofficer in Baghdad
Iran backs Iraq’s plan to end US coalition after strike killed an officer in Baghdad
2024-01-09 08:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iran on Monday threw its weight behind calls from neighbouring Iraq to oust the US-led anti-jihadist coalition from its territory after a US strike killed a pro-Iran commander in Baghdad. “Regarding Iraq and the actions that the American government took recently, the Iraqi government has clearly announced its position,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser […]

The post Iran backs Iraq’s plan to end US coalition after strike killed an officer in Baghdad appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links