French Consulate opens visa center in KRI

2024-01-09 11:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The French Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region inaugurated a visa issuance center for individuals wishing to visit France today, Tuesday.

Consul General of France in the region, Yan Brim, announced the opening of the center in Erbil during a joint press conference held today with Safeen Dizayee, the official from the Foreign Relations Department in Kurdistan.

Brim stated during the conference that the purpose of establishing this center is to facilitate the process of obtaining entry visas for citizens, tourists, and investors intending to visit France.