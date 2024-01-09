ISIS abducts sheep herders and children in Saladin

2024-01-09 11:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / An anonymous security source in Saladin reported the abduction of two sheep herders along with two children in the eastern part of the province.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "armed individuals affiliated with ISIS kidnapped two sheep herders along with the sheep and two children who were accompanying the shepherds in the village of Al-Khashamah, west of the Tuz Khurmatu district.

The source added that ISIS terrorists released the two children along with the sheep but are still holding the shepherds for unknown reasons, speculating that the motive behind the abduction might be to demand a ransom from their families.

Furthermore, the source indicated that security agencies are continuing investigations and searching for the kidnapped individuals, coordinating with their families to uncover the motives and reasons behind the abduction.