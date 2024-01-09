President Barzani and IC commander stress importance of maintaining Iraq’s security

2024-01-09 12:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and General Joel Vowell, the Commander of the International Coalition against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, reaffirmed the critical importance of maintaining security and stability in Iraq due to its significant impact on the entire region.

This affirmation took place during the meeting held between President Nechirvan Barzani and General Vowell and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday, as announced by the Presidency in a statement.

The statement highlighted that discussions during the meeting focused on the cooperation between the forces of the International Coalition with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in confronting terrorist threats and eradicating ISIS. Additionally, it addressed assisting the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces through training, preparation, military advice, and tackling terrorist threats in Iraq, Syria, and the broader region.

The statement mentioned that both sides emphasized the protection of the International Coalition forces and diplomatic missions in Iraq. They agreed that Iraq's stability is vital for the region, emphasizing the necessity to prevent any opportunity for the resurgence of terrorism. The discussion also touched upon drone attacks in the Kurdistan Region.