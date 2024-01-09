Iraqi Parliament sets next Saturday for electing its new president

2024-01-09 13:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Leader of the "Tasmeem" Parliamentary Bloc, Amer al-Fayez, revealed on Tuesday that the Presidency of the Parliament has scheduled next Saturday, January 13, for the first session of the new legislative term.

Al-Fayez mentioned in an exclusive statement to Shafaq News Agency that the first item on the agenda for Saturday's session includes the election of a new Parliament Speaker to replace the impeached Mohammed al-Halbousi by the Federal Supreme Court.