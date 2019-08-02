Home › Iraq News › Islamic State still has 15,000 fighters in Iraq and Syria: U.S. envoy Jeffrey

Islamic State still has 15,000 fighters in Iraq and Syria: U.S. envoy Jeffrey

2019/08/02 | 08:45



WASHINGTON,— The Islamic State group (ISIS) still has nearly 15,000 fighters active across Iraq and Syria, Ambassador James Franklin Jeffrey, the U.S. Special Representative for Syria Engagement and the Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, told a press briefing in Washington on Thursday.



“In terms of the ISIS numbers, between Iraq and Syria – and this is only a guesstimate – it would be, say, 15,000 with a standard deviation of significant thousands in either direction.” Jeffrey said.



“It’s split between the two. But remember, they see this as one front, and these people, we know, travel back and forth south of the Euphrates. They don’t go through the northeast because we have good security there, but they do go south of the Euphrates.” Jeffrey added.























When asked by Iraqi Kurdish reporter “Today ISIS launched an attack on the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, killing at least four of them. And I just want to know: What’s your assessment of the ISIS threat in Iraq? We thought it was defeated.”



Jeffrey said “We’re concerned about ISIS attacks, ISIS – not physical presence, but ISIS underground cells in that band of territory in Diyala, Saladin provinces – again, south of Mosul in the Kurdish areas, down to just north of Baghdad. And of course, the Kurds are occupying, the Peshmerga [Iraqi Kurdish militias] are occupying a line at the north of that, and that’s where that attack took place. And it’s another example of the tragic loss of life that the Iraqis and Syrians in the thousands have paid for defeating ISIS. We should remember that at all times. They have the biggest burden.”



When he was asked about protecting Kurdish partners in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) as Turkey has ramped up its warnings of a possible incursion into the Kurdish region in northern Syria in recent days.



He said “We are committed to defeating ISIS in northeast Syria. The SDF, which is a mixed Kurdish-Arabic military force, is our partner there. We are committed to those who have fought with us not being attacked and not being harmed by anyone. The President made that clear publicly. That includes our concerns about the Turks.”



Washington has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.



U.S. President Donald Trump agreed “100%” with keeping a military presence in Syria. U.S. said in February 2019 to leave some 400 U.S. troops in Syria over the longer run. 200 troops to remain in the Syrian Kurdistan in the northeast as part of a multinational force and 200 to remain at an outpost in al-Tanf in southern Syria.



The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces expelled the Islamic State group from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.



(With files from state.gov)



Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved



Comments Comments



























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- James Jeffrey, U.S. Special Representative for Syria Engagement and the Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat Islamic State ISIS, February 17, 2019. Photo: Creative Commons/securityconference.deWASHINGTON,— The Islamic State group (ISIS) still has nearly 15,000 fighters active across Iraq and Syria, Ambassador James Franklin Jeffrey, the U.S. Special Representative for Syria Engagement and the Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, told a press briefing in Washington on Thursday.“In terms of the ISIS numbers, between Iraq and Syria – and this is only a guesstimate – it would be, say, 15,000 with a standard deviation of significant thousands in either direction.” Jeffrey said.“It’s split between the two. But remember, they see this as one front, and these people, we know, travel back and forth south of the Euphrates. They don’t go through the northeast because we have good security there, but they do go south of the Euphrates.” Jeffrey added.When asked by Iraqi Kurdish reporter “Today ISIS launched an attack on the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, killing at least four of them. And I just want to know: What’s your assessment of the ISIS threat in Iraq? We thought it was defeated.”Jeffrey said “We’re concerned about ISIS attacks, ISIS – not physical presence, but ISIS underground cells in that band of territory in Diyala, Saladin provinces – again, south of Mosul in the Kurdish areas, down to just north of Baghdad. And of course, the Kurds are occupying, the Peshmerga [Iraqi Kurdish militias] are occupying a line at the north of that, and that’s where that attack took place. And it’s another example of the tragic loss of life that the Iraqis and Syrians in the thousands have paid for defeating ISIS. We should remember that at all times. They have the biggest burden.”When he was asked about protecting Kurdish partners in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) as Turkey has ramped up its warnings of a possible incursion into the Kurdish region in northern Syria in recent days.He said “We are committed to defeating ISIS in northeast Syria. The SDF, which is a mixed Kurdish-Arabic military force, is our partner there. We are committed to those who have fought with us not being attacked and not being harmed by anyone. The President made that clear publicly. That includes our concerns about the Turks.”Washington has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.U.S. President Donald Trump agreed “100%” with keeping a military presence in Syria. U.S. said in February 2019 to leave some 400 U.S. troops in Syria over the longer run. 200 troops to remain in the Syrian Kurdistan in the northeast as part of a multinational force and 200 to remain at an outpost in al-Tanf in southern Syria.The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces expelled the Islamic State group from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.(With files from state.gov)Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reservedComments Comments